Auckland City Police arrest wanted man overnight

Auckland City Police have arrested a 35-year-old man in the early hours of this morning.
The man wanted after events in St Lukes yesterday was taken into custody without incident at an address in Pt Chevalier.
He is expected to appear in court this morning on a range of charges.
Police thanks members of the public for providing information leading to his arrest.
