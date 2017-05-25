Springs Road, East Tamaki partially closed by crash

Thursday, 25 May, 2017 - 08:51

The northbound lane on Springs Road in East Tamaki, Auckland has been closed following a three vehicle crash near Kerwyn Avenue at approximately 7:05am this morning.

One person has received serious injuries and a second person has minor injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit will be investigating.

Diversions are being put in place. We thank motorists in advance for their patience.