Springs Road, East Tamaki partially closed by crash

The northbound lane on Springs Road in East Tamaki, Auckland has been closed following a three vehicle crash near Kerwyn Avenue at approximately 7:05am this morning.
One person has received serious injuries and a second person has minor injuries.
The Serious Crash Unit will be investigating.
Diversions are being put in place. We thank motorists in advance for their patience.
