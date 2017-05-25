More renewable electricity generation in NZ

Thursday, 25 May, 2017 - 09:41

In the first four months of 2017 New Zealand used less thermal and more renewable electricity generation than the average for the previous six years, says Electricity Authority Chief Executive Carl Hansen.

"From 1 January to the end of April we’ve used around 50 per cent less thermal generation than the average between 2010 and 2016."

Less thermal means more use of renewable generation - which is mainly hydro, but also includes wind generation.

"Not only is that better for the environment, it’s also better for the economy because renewable energy generally has much lower running costs than thermal generation."

But Mr Hansen says whilst it’s good to see these trends, the ability of our renewable electricity generation to meet our needs can change quickly, depending on the weather.

"We need to ensure we have all of our bases covered when it comes down to having a reliable electricity supply.

"Renewable generation makes up a huge majority of our electricity (about 80 per cent) but as we’ve seen with the recent cold snap this past week we’re now drawing on alternative sources such as thermal to preserve our water levels ahead of winter."

He says as the colder weather approaches it is a good time to look for electricity retailers offering attractive deals.

"The easiest way to do that is to go to whatsmynumber.org.nz, put in your details and see how much you could save by switching supplier."