Cost saving for liquor licence applications

Thursday, 25 May, 2017 - 10:36

A change to allow liquor licence renewals to be advertised online will mean lower costs for applicants and more timely notification for the community.

The Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act 2012 requires all licensees to notify the public of their application with signage on the premises, as well as with a public notice. In the past, notices were required to be published in a local newspaper, with any costs relating to this being met by the applicant. However, notices can now be published on council’s website - taupo.govt.nz - at no cost to licensees.

The decision to move notification to a more digital environment was made by the TaupÅ District Licensing Committee after trials proved successful in other districts.

TaupÅ District chief alcohol licensing inspector Grant Singer said the change would save time and money for business owners.

"This new practice will save applicants from having to go through the process of putting an advert in a paper, as well as saving significant amount from not being required to book newspaper advertising."

While existing licence holders won’t need to use paid advertising, new premises that haven’t been licenced under the Act previously are still required to notify their application through a public notice in a local newspaper.

For more details on liquor licence applications or to view current notices, visit taupo.govt.nz.