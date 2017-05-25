Four star hotel for Ashburton only two years away

Thursday, 25 May, 2017 - 12:00

Eastfield Investments Limited and the Scenic Hotel Group have now confirmed the proposed development of a 75-room four-star hotel in Ashburton’s Eastfield Precinct, expected to open in early May 2019.

The new hotel, being constructed as part of the new $40 million, 10,548m2 development in the centre of Ashburton, has now reached the formal planning stage, with the execution of a Heads of Agreement (HOA) between Scenic Hotel Group and Eastfield Investments Ltd.

Eastfield Investments chairman Brian Davidson says that the agreement signals the start of the planning process to enable the opening of the hotel within two years.

"We can now move to the next stage with confidence," says Brian Davidson. "This will mean getting underway with the preparation of concept and design plans to be agreed on by both parties."

"The agreement also underscores the confidence we are seeing in the Eastfields project and could well bring forward the development of the central destination area within the CBD."

The Scenic Hotel Group is New Zealand’s largest independently-owned and operated hotel group, currently operating 18 hotels throughout New Zealand and the South Pacific. The new Eastfield hotel will have no fewer than 75 accommodation rooms, supported by a bar, restaurant and meeting rooms. Planned opening day is 1st May 2019.

The hotel will be situated on Burnett Street, next to the Braided Rivers Restaurant and Bar, and will respond to the growing demand from the local visitor industry. As well as creating a number of new local jobs and bringing more tourists to the area, the new hotel will create wide-ranging benefits for the region and will cater to a part of the market not currently served by the hotel sector.

Mr. Davidson says, with planning now underway, Eastfield Investments Limited expects to commence construction in early 2018.