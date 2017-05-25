Name release for fatal crash in Dunedin

Thursday, 25 May, 2017 - 12:20

Southern District Police can now release the name of the man killed in a two-vehicle crash in Dunedin on Tuesday.

He was 27-year-old Richard Gordon Harley, of Mosgiel.

The crash happened on Saddle Hill Road around 11:30am on May 23.

Police extend their sympathies to Mr Harley's family at this difficult time, and note that the family has asked to be left alone to grieve.

The cause of the crash continues to be investigated by the Serious Crash Unit.