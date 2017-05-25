Fourth rates instalment due, rebates application deadline approaching

Thursday, 25 May, 2017 - 12:28

A reminder that the fourth rates instalment for the 2016/17 rating year is due by 5pm on Thursday 15 June.

Horowhenua District Council offers a range of payment options. Ratepayers can use a credit card or debit card to pay online via Council’s website www.horowhenua.govt.nz, or pay via internet banking direct credit.

Payments can also be made by return post or over the counter at Council's customer service centres at the main office in Levin, and at the Foxton and Shannon Libraries. Rates payments can also be made at the Tokomaru Store and any Post Shop.

To help spread the cost, ratepayers are encouraged to set up a direct debit, with payments able to be set up weekly, fortnightly or monthly, as well as quarterly.

For more information, payment options, or to register to have future rates invoices emailed, visit the Rating Information page on Council's website. Otherwise, contact the Rates Team on 06 366 0999 or rates@horowhenua.govt.nz

Rates Rebates application deadline fast approaching

Residential ratepayers who have not made a rates rebate application for the current financial year, or who are uncertain about their eligibility, are encouraged to contact Horowhenua District Council.

The deadline for this year’s rate rebates applications is 5pm on 30 June 2017, and late applications cannot be accepted.

Ratepayers with a household income up to $24,470, from 1 April 2015 to 31 March 2016, may be eligible for a rates rebate up to $610. Ratepayers who earned more may still qualify for a rebate, depending on the level of their rates and number of dependants.

Finance manager Jeff Paulin says that Council staff can meet with ratepayers and help them assess their eligibility and also help complete their applications. To make an appointment, phone 06 366 0999 or email ratesrebates@horowhenua.govt.nz.

"Council staff-members are happy to assist anyone with their application and also those who unclear about whether they may be eligible for a rates rebate. The only information applicants need to provide is proof of household income (before tax) for the tax year ended 31 March 2016, including any interest received. The rebate is based that total income and the amount of rates for both Horowhenua District Council and Horizons Regional Council," Mr Paulin said.

Application forms are available online at www.horowhenua.govt.nz/ratesrebates or from Council’s customer service centres at its main office building in Levin, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pÅ, the Foxton Library and Shannon Library.

Rate Rebates applications for the next financial year from 1 July 2017 to 30 June 2018, will open in August/September 2017.