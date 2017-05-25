Porirua well 'liked'

Thursday, 25 May, 2017 - 12:32

When it comes to engaging with our people in the digital age Porirua is blazing ahead with our Facebook page one of the most followed local government pages in New Zealand.

Our Facebook page is now "liked" by 14,100 people and ranks fourth out of the more than 70 local government Facebook pages around the country. Only Auckland (57,700), Wellington (39,500) and (Christchurch 35,700) are ahead of us. And coming after us in fifth to eighth spots are Hamilton, Queenstown Lakes District, Hutt City and Palmerston North.

Porirua Mayor Mike Tana says as a youthful and vibrant city, social media is a great communication channel.

"It’s important to us to have conversations and really engage with our people and to do that we need to go to where the people are. Through Facebook we can not only talk - by sharing our stories - but we listen too.

"Obviously we’ve got a long way to go to catch up to Auckland but we’re pretty pleased that as a smaller council we’re punching above our weight."

Our Porirua City Council Facebook page promotes events and shares news, photos, videos and links to helpful resources or other relevant information.

We create event pages for all the things happening around the city so people can sign up and get up-to-date information on these events. Just this week 1300 people have told us they’re interested in coming to tonight’s LUX night market in the city centre.

We also run competitions and invite discussion on relevant topics.

"You will have seen that we’re using video more, some of it live streamed, which lets us tell stories more easily and in a way that people expect," Mayor Tana says.

"Your stories are our stories. We’re always on the look-out for great Porirua stories and social media lends itself to sharing these far and wide. Contact us on Facebook or tag us on Twitter."

So if you aren’t following us online yet - get on board. Just search ‘Porirua City Council’ on Facebook and Twitter to keep in the loop about what’s happening in the city.