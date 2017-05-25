Demonstration congratulates Fonterra for its "transition away from coal"

Thursday, 25 May, 2017 - 12:54

Local climate group, Auckland Coal Action, and others extremely concerned about climate change are today holding a demonstration outside Fonterra’s corporate office in Auckland to celebrate Fonterra stating that a transition away from coal is the "only sustainable way forward" (1).

The demonstrators will present Fonterra staff with a cake iced with the words "Fonterra. Thank You! Awaiting Your Action!"

Through leaflets handed out to staff and the public, Auckland Coal Action will be asking Fonterra to state when it will turn its words into action, and actually begin this so-called transition away from coal.

"Reducing Fonterra’s greenhouse gas emissions has become an extremely urgent priority," said Peter Whitmore, Auckland Coal Action spokesperson.

"All available information indicates that Fonterra has not yet taken any action to replace coal-fired boilers at any of its plants. This is despite wood waste from forestry operations - an environmentally friendly and sustainable alternative - being available in substantial quantities around the country. This fuel is already being used widely by other industries both in New Zealand and overseas," he said.

Leading climate scientist, James Hansen, and others, have said that, to maintain a habitable planet, coal use needs to be phased out in the developed world by 2025 - and globally by 2030. We are beginning to experience the damage climate change can cause through floods, droughts, fires and rising sea levels. This will all get much worse unless greenhouse gas emissions are rapidly reduced.

"New Zealand also needs to pull its weight on an international level and to meet its commitments under the Paris Agreement to reduce emissions. Rapidly phasing out coal use - and mining - will be a major step in achieving this," said Whitmore.

Switching from coal to other fossil fuels, such as natural gas, is a delaying tactic rather than a constructive way forward. While these fuels are less emissions-intensive than coal, their use also needs to be rapidly phased out.

"Fonterra has delayed for too long. Urgent action is now essential to play our part in preserving a livable planet for mankind and other living species."

Demonstration at 4pm today: Victoria Park, opposite Fonterra HQ on corner of Fanshaw St and Halsey St