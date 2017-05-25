Community Committees now Community Panels

Thursday, 25 May, 2017 - 14:21

A Community Panel model will replace four Community Committees disbanded in 2016 before the local government election.

This change was endorsed by a full council meeting this week (23 May).

Four Community Panels will be established in the Northern, Central, Eastern and Western Hills ward communities. Each panel will consist of up to five non-elected council members with ward councillors.

The Panels will manage a Local Community Projects Fund ($480,000 shared across the four panels). The projects fund will be committed to community assets such as playgrounds, murals, community gardens, safety improvements or community assets that are unable to be funded by council’s annual budget. The $480,000 was previously allocated to salaries of community committee members.

The Panels will also play an important role in local representation. They will provide feedback and views to the elected council on both local and city wide matters.

Council will be seeking expressions of interest from members of the public soon. Nominations will be sought in June and ideally Community Panels appointed in July.