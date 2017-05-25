Keep calm and drive safe over Queen's Birthday weekend

Thursday, 25 May, 2017 - 15:52

As drivers in Canterbury prepare for Queen's Birthday weekend road policing staff across the District will be undertaking Operation Drive Safe.

The aim of Operation Drive Safe, which will run from 31 May - 2 June, is to reinforce positive driving behaviour, with a view to reducing fatal and serious injury crashes.

"The week prior to a holiday weekend is an opportunity for Police to reinforce safe driving messages before drivers undertake long distance trips. We want to remind all drivers planning to get away for the weekend to share the driving, take regular breaks and drive alert," said Senior Constable Brent Cosgrove.

In the week leading up to Queens Birthday weekend, drivers can expect to be stopped at checkpoints where Police staff will share road safety messages and promotional material on safer driving.

Please note - media wishing to cover the operation and attend a checkpoint are asked to contact Kelly Mitchell in the Police Media Centre on 04 238 5111.