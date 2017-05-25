Traffic signals up and running soon at SH14/Hospital Rd intersection

Thursday, 25 May, 2017 - 15:52

New traffic signals will be up and running soon at the intersection of State Highway 14 and Hospital Road in Whangarei as part of improvements to safety and traffic movements.

The NZ Transport Agency has been working with the Northland District Health Board and Whangarei District Council to install traffic signals at the intersection and a painted flush median along the state highway (Maunu Road) from Silverstream Road toward the town centre.

The upgrade will also improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists by extending the existing cycle lanes a further 700 metres along the state highway to just past Hospital Road. This will improve cycle connections between Maunu and the city.

The traffic signals have now been installed and are scheduled to be partially operating by the end of May. Construction will continue at the south western corner of the intersection.

"We’re reminding motorists that it’s still a construction site through this area and there’ll continue to be crews working, so please continue to be patient and take extra care through this area until all the work is finished."

"The real benefits and improvements to traffic movements through this intersection won’t be realised until the intersection is completed and fully functioning in early July."

"These improvements will make it safer and easier for staff, visitors and patients to turn into and out of the hospital and is part of our commitment to improving traffic flows and safety for the growing population in this area."

Please find attached a map of the temporary road layout.