Flood mitigation works continue at Williamson Park

Thursday, 25 May, 2017 - 15:58

The recent extreme weather events over the last month caused flood damage at Williamson Park in Whangamata, which our Council is still dealing with.

"While progress may appear to be slow to the public, we have been working very hard to find solutions for when extreme weather events affect storm water infrastructure in Whangamata," says Whangamata Area Manager, Garry Towler.

"We appreciate there's many points of view being offered from the community to consider, however we have to ensure that the consent conditions set out for storm water management at Williamson Park are complied with," adds Mr Towler.

Engineers have begun work to mitigate future flooding issues to properties in the Williamson Park vicinity.

Machinery will be on site shortly to clear the stormwater pond of vegetation and silt build-up along the face of the weir.

Once this is completed and the pond fully drained, it will then be desludged with the sediment pumped around the base of the remaining stand of pine trees in the park, and then covered with mulch and seeding.

"What this will result in is a vastly improved soakage basin in the pond and increased capacity of drainage through the weir which will bring down the water table" says Mr Towler.

This work is expected to be completed by mid-June, subject to weather.

"We want to thank the community for their on-going patience during this time and ask the public to stay away from the pond vicinity until work is completed," adds Mr Towler.