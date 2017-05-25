Queenstown Lakes District Mayor takes stance against bullying

Thursday, 25 May, 2017 - 16:10

Queenstown Lakes District Mayor Jim Boult has today joined with Councillors and QLDC staff to show support for Pink Shirt Day - New Zealand’s annual campaign to stop bullying in schools, workplaces and communities.

Mayor Boult sees Pink Shirt Day as a very worthwhile cause to support, "I see QLDC as an organisation that commits to zero tolerance for bullying and I’m proud to see the Council a safe zone where people can feel respected regardless of age, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, ability or cultural background."

"New Zealand has unacceptably high levels of bullying, both in schools and the workplace and it has serious and ongoing impacts on people’s quality of life. We’re taking a stand as a Council to say bullying is not OK in our community."

"It’s fantastic to see a number of the QLDC team wearing pink today to support this campaign, and I hope that we see a similar level of support across the district."

"It’s a also a great opportunity to break out the pink shirt, which is often overlooked in my wardrobe."

Pink shirt day is being held nationwide tomorrow on Friday 26 May, however as QLDC had a full council meeting today they used the opportunity to get elected members and staff together to show their support.

Those wishing to support Pink Shirt Day can find more information on their website: https://www.pinkshirtday.org.nz/