NZ chairs equipped to lead with purpose

Thursday, 25 May, 2017 - 16:44

The New Zealand School Trustee Association (NZSTA) is running their annual chair residential programme in Auckland this weekend.

This will see 200 new chairs from around the country descend on Auckland, for an intensive two-day residential programme, Leading with Purpose.

The programme is designed to give the chairs the confidence, skills and knowledge to make informed decisions to continually improve their school environment so that every student achieves. "It’s important that our schools’ leaders are equipped with the right tools to succeed," said NZSTA CEO, Nick Inskip.

The recipients of this free programme, are all new in the position of chair on a school board and come from Kaitaia to Invercargill and everywhere in between.

By working with our new chairs to develop their leadership skills, they will be able to take these skills back to their communities, to help every student achieve their greatest educational potential.

NZSTA President, Lorraine Kerr, wants to recognise and thank these leaders for their contribution to society. "They come together with a common purpose, to lift student achievement, and take action to make this happen - we thank them for giving up their time.

"Working hard behind the scenes of every school is a chair who cares about our children’s success. And, at NZSTA we say, e tipu e rea | in our children lies our future."