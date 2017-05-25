South Island weather update

Thursday, 25 May, 2017 - 16:46

Forecast weather conditions in the lower South Island are likely to affect flight operations this evening.

Air New Zealand is advising customers booked to travel to or from ports such as Christchurch, Dunedin, Queenstown and Invercargill to consult the arrivals and departures information on the Air New Zealand website here for up to date schedule information.

Customers booked to travel to or from affected ports this evening automatically have the option to transfer their booking up until Sunday 28 May or hold the fare value in credit for up to 12 months toward future travel.

FlexiPlus fare holders should use the Air New Zealand app to change their own booking; other customers can call our contact centre at their leisure up !until Saturday 27 May to change or hold their booking in credit.

Air New Zealand will work with customers still requiring travel to arrange re-accommodation on alternate services. We recommend customers ensure they are subscribed to Air New Zealand’s Travel Alert service to receive updates.