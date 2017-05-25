Fraser Park sport and community facility construction to begin

Thursday, 25 May, 2017 - 17:18

The green light has been given to the construction of a $12 million sport and community facility at Lower Hutt’s Fraser Park.

Hutt City Council has endorsed a recommendation by the Hutt City Community Facilities Trust (CFT) to begin construction of new sport and recreation hub. Work will begin on site over the next four to six weeks. Completion of the project is expected in spring 2018. The work will be carried out by local company Armstrong Downes Ltd.

"This is a significant milestone for this project," says CFT Chairperson Alister Skene. "It is fantastic we have reached a point where we can begin the construction phase.

"I would like to thank our partners, Fraser Park Sportsville (FPS) and Council for the hard work it has taken to get to this point. I would also like to thank Council, through its investment, and the funders who recognise the tremendous asset this will be for the region.

"However, we have more work to do. While we have raised enough funds to begin construction, we need the support of the Hutt Valley business and wider community to help complete the build, fund the fit out, and other finishing touches. I’m sure with a collaborative effort we will deliver a facility that we can all be proud of."

FPS Chair Mark Heissenbuttel paid tribute to the sports clubs under the FPS umbrella. "We started this journey seven years ago when the clubs took a leap of faith to join Sportsville. The new facility will provide the opportunity to deliver sports in a more professional way. It will also encourage greater community participation in sporting activities."

Lower Hutt Mayor Ray Wallace thanked the CFT and FPS for their efforts; he reinforced the need for a continued fundraising effort. "Council’s decision to proceed should provide confidence to the community that this facility will be a reality. Once the building takes shape, I am sure even more supporters will come on board".

The Mayor stressed that as the largest sports ground in the region, Fraser Park is a long-term strategic asset. The new sports hub will attract regional and national events to Fraser Park, providing sporting, social and economic benefits to Lower Hutt.