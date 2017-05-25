NZLS gives guidance on declarations at practising certificate renewal

Thursday, 25 May, 2017 - 17:19

The New Zealand Law Society has provided guidance on the declaration which all lawyers are required to make when renewing their practising certificate each year.

The renewal process for the next practising year, which runs from 1 July 2017 to 30 June 2018 has commenced.

All lawyers are required an annual declaration, which includes a statement that no matter has arisen that does or might affect their fitness to be issued with a practising certificate.

There is a range of matters that lawyers are required to inform the New Zealand Law Society about if they have occurred since issue of their last practising certificate, or if there is any matter they have not previously disclosed to the Law Society.

All lawyers are required to declare that they will comply with the fundamental obligations of lawyers as set out in section 4 of the Lawyers and Conveyancers Act 2006.

They must also disclose any matter which might affect their fitness to be issued with a practising certificate. The Law Society's guidance, What should I declare at practising certificate renewal time? says some of the matters which must be declared include any criminal conviction which has not been clean slated, any pending criminal charges, any mental or physical health issues which might affect their ability to practise, and any significant financial issues.