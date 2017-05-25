Legal practising fees and levies approved

Thursday, 25 May, 2017 - 17:19

The Minister of Justice has approved the fees and levies payable by anyone who practises law in the year to 30 June 2018.

There will be a reduction in the amount which lawyers pay for regulation of the legal profession by the New Zealand Law Society.

"The reduction, which is 4.4% for the practising fee, reflects efficiencies from the better use of technology and improved processes," New Zealand Law Society President Kathryn Beck says.

"The practising fee is directly related to the cost of regulation. The Law Society is also required to collect two levies which are set by the Council of Legal Education and the Legal Complaints Review Officer. Overall, there is a 2.9% reduction in all fees and levies from the current year."

Lawyers who are approved to practise on own account are required to pay an Inspectorate Fee, and if they operate a trust account they must pay a Lawyers’ Fidelity Fund contribution.

The practising fees and levies for the year to 30 June 2018 are as follows (GST not included). Fees and levies for the previous year are shown for comparison.

Practising fees and levies, year to 30 June

Component

2018

2017

Practising fee

$1140

$1192

Legal Complaints Review Office levy

$125

$125

NZ Council of Legal Education levy

$22

$25

Total barristers sole and employed barristers and solicitors

$1287

$1342

Inspectorate fee

$380

$385

Total barristers and solicitors on own account, no trust account

$1667

$1727

Lawyers’ Fidelity Fund contribution

$320

$320

Total barristers and solicitors on own account, trust account

$1987

$2047