Massey staff awarded ONZM

Thursday, 25 May, 2017 - 17:20

Dr Wood and Professor Jahnke with Govenor General Rt Hon Dame Patsy Reddy

Massey staff were amoung those honoured at Government House in Wellington this week by Govenor General Rt Hon Dame Patsy Reddy. Professor of Māori Visual Arts, Bob Jahnke (Ngai Taharora, Te Whanau a Iritekura, Te Whanau a Rakairo o Ngati Porou), was made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to Māori art and education. Dr Pushpa Wood, of the Massey Business School was also made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to financial literacy and interfaith relations.