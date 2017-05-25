Myrtle rust update from Ministry for Primary Industries

Thursday, 25 May, 2017 - 17:15

The number of properties infected with myrtle rust nationally stands at 20.

The affected properties are a mix of nurseries, private gardens, retailers/distributors and an orchard.

The stats stand at: 16 properties in Taranaki, 3 in Northland and 1 in Waikato. For clarification, the property announced yesterday as Kaikohe is actually in nearby Taheka.

To date, the rust has been found on pōhutukawa, lophomyrtus, eucalyptus and a single instance each of mānuka and Syzgimum smithii. It has not been observed on feijoa as yet.

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) is receiving unprecedented support from members of the public, with well over 450 reports of suspected symptoms to its 0800 number.

MPI is working closely with the Department of Conservation (DOC) in the effort to manage the situation.

People are encouraged to look for signs of myrtle rust, including in the South Island. Many common garden plants are members of the myrtle family and any new growth is susceptible, so please examine very carefully the underside of new leaves in Lily-Pily (Eugenia), bottlebrush, mānuka, gum, guava and feijoia, especially if they are recently purchased plants from nurseries or ordered online.

Report any suspected signs of myrtle rust to MPI's Exotic Pest and Disease Hotline on 0800 80 99 66. Do not touch the rust or the plant because the fine wind-borne spores are very easily spread on clothes or shoes. Note the location and take photos of the symptoms and the plant.