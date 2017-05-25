Christchurch Police seeking sightings of missing man

Thursday, 25 May, 2017 - 19:05

Christchurch Police are looking for 49-year-old Michael Craig McGrath.

Michael was last seen on Sunday evening at his home address in Halswell.

Police have concerns for his welfare.

Michael is approximately 180cm tall, of average build.

He is not thought to be in a vehicle and is possibly on foot.

Anyone with information please contact Christchurch Police on 03 363 7400, file number 170523/6008.