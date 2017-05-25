Timaru Police looking for missing man

|
Timaru Police are looking for missing man 53-year-old Murray Wall.
Mr Wall has been reported to be missing since 4:30 this morning and was last seen at his home address in Highfield, Timaru.
He is believed to be wearing jeans and a long sleeved top, possibly blue in colour.
Police have concerns for his safety and would like anyone with information or possible sightings to contact them on (03) 687 9808.
