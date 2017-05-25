Southern Police seeking missing man Rory Phimister

Thursday, 25 May, 2017 - 23:55

Southern District Police are seeking sightings of 34-year-old Rory Phimister.

Rory has not been seen since this afternoon and his disappearance is out of character.

He was last seen in Hampden wearing a grey t shirt, blue jeans and Converse type shows with a white toe cap.

If you have seen Rory of know of hie whereabouts please contact Dunedin Police on 03 471 4800.