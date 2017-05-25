Southern Police seeking missing man Rory Phimister

|
[ login or create an account ]
Southern District Police are seeking sightings of 34-year-old Rory Phimister.
Rory has not been seen since this afternoon and his disappearance is out of character.
He was last seen in Hampden wearing a grey t shirt, blue jeans and Converse type shows with a white toe cap.
If you have seen Rory of know of hie whereabouts please contact Dunedin Police on 03 471 4800.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.