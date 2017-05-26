There's nothing good about stolen goods - Police

Friday, 26 May, 2017 - 07:53

NZ Police today launched a campaign targeting those responsible for receiving and dealing in stolen property from aggravated robberies.

The month long campaign - ‘There’s nothing good about stolen goods’ - is being run in partnership with Crimestoppers and offers a reward to people who provide information that leads to a successful prosecution.

Police Commissioner Mike Bush says the campaign is part of the Police response to a rise in the number of violent robberies occurring in some communities across New Zealand, particularly in South Auckland.

"NZ Police are deeply concerned about the rise in this violent crime - due to its significant impact on small business owners and their workers and communities," says Mr Bush.

"Additional Police resources have been directed to focus on the increase in aggravated robberies that we have seen recently, with new taskforces dedicated to catching offenders, additional staff on patrol and supporting retailers to undertake preventive activities."

"The campaign we’re announcing today provides us with another tool to tackle aggravated robberies. By targeting those who profit from these crimes by trading in stolen shop and dairy goods such as cigarettes and alcohol, we’re aiming to make a serious dent in the opportunity for these crimes to be committed."

As part of the campaign, Police will be running a series of targeted ads on social media and on our national and district Facebook pages encouraging people to call Crimestoppers if they have any information on stolen goods from aggravated robberies.

"Crimestoppers is an avenue that Police use to enable members of the community to provide information on crimes anonymously, and we encourage anyone who has information which could help us identify offenders to use that option if they are not comfortable contacting their local Police or providing their details to us," says Mr Bush.

"Police will be offering a reward for any information provided to Crimestoppers as part of this stolen goods campaign that leads to a successful prosecution. It’s important to note however that to be eligible for a reward you will need to provide your details to Crimestoppers when you call."

The Crimestoppers campaign and associated reward offer will initially run until the end of June. Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111.

More information on the service they provide is available on their website: www.crimestoppers-nz.org