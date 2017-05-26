Severe weather watch

Friday, 26 May, 2017 - 09:18

BURST OF HEAVY RAIN FOR NORTHWEST NELSON AND CENTRAL NORTH ISLAND

A trough is expected to cross New Zealand on Saturday preceded by northerly winds and a period of rain. This watch is for the possibility that the rain will accumulate to near warning levels in the following areas:

NORTHWEST NELSON: Rain is expected to develop this afternoon and become heavy for a time tonight and early Saturday morning before easing late Saturday morning.

TAUMARUNUI TONGARIRO TAUPO TAIHAPE HEADWATERS OF WANGANUI RIVER: Rain is expected to develop Saturday morning and become heavy for a time before easing Saturday evening.

People in these areas are advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts in case any of these areas are upgraded to a full warning, or any other areas are added.