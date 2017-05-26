Crash on Windsor Road in Tauranga

Friday, 26 May, 2017 - 09:10

Emergency services are attending a crash involving a car and a small truck on Windsor Rd, Bellevue, Tauranga.

One person is in a serious condition and another person and has moderate injuries, and both are still trapped.

The crash happened between Canberra Pl and Anne Rd, and Police were alerted at 7.50am.

Part of Windsor Rd will be closed for at least an hour.