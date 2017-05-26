Consumer NZ helping make your home safer

Friday, 26 May, 2017 - 10:01

Consumer NZ is supporting the inaugural Safer Homes Event being held in Wellington, 26 to 27 May 2017.

The event, to be held at the Michael Fowler Centre, will include information on creating a safe home for under-5s, safely storing and using chemicals, and preparing for an earthquake.

Consumer NZ’s reports on home safety are available free to everyone. Topics covered range from emergency survival kits to safety gates, outdoor lights and anti-slip products. The reports can be viewed here: https://www.consumer.org.nz/topics/safer-homes

Reports are also available on hair dye safety, dishwasher detergent safety and trampoline safety.

The Safer Homes Event is organised by the Environmental Protection Authority and Wellington City Council.

The event runs from 9.30am to 4pm, Friday, 26th May and from 10am to 4pm, Saturday, 27th May. Admission is free.