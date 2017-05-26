Partnership to increase meaningful employment opportunities

Friday, 26 May, 2017 - 10:24

Victoria University of Wellington’s Disability Services and Careers and Employment has partnered with Workbridge to increase opportunities for meaningful employment for students and recent graduates with disabilities.

The partnership is the first of its kind that Workbridge has signed with a tertiary institution. Workbridge is a specialist employment service focused on supporting people with disabilities.

Pam Thorburn, Director of Victoria’s Student Academic Services, says that Victoria is committed to ensuring students with disabilities can achieve their aspirations. "We welcome this partnership and its potential to change lives for the better."

Rachel Anderson-Smith, Manager of Victoria’s Disability Services, says the partnership addresses a significant barrier. "We know that securing meaningful employment opportunities is a huge concern for a student or recent graduate with a disability."

The partnership with Workbridge will identify appropriate opportunities for current students or recent graduates with disabilities, which will then be advertised on Victoria’s CareerHub. Workbridge will also work alongside employers to ensure that they have an inclusive approach to employing people with disabilities.

Last week 103 students with disabilities graduated from Victoria-the highest number to date at any Victoria graduation ceremony.

Around 1,400 students engage with Disability Services at Victoria annually. "We are not only seeing increased participation but increased success. Through this partnership we want to see this success realised through meaningful employment opportunities that utilise students’ strengths and study expertise," says Ms Anderson-Smith.

"In New Zealand we are frustratingly still in a situation where people with disabilities do not have equitable employment opportunities. The new New Zealand Disability Strategy has an increased focus on employment and Victoria hopes to contribute to creating a future where employers are confident in employing people with disabilities at all levels."

Grant Cleland, Chief Executive at Workbridge, says that historically Workbridge has not worked in the higher-skilled end of the labour market. "With the development of our agreements with large employers such as the corporate offices of Z Energy and ACC, we see a real opportunity to connect Victoria students and graduates with the types of jobs that utilise their skills. This is a great start, and our aim is to build more partnerships with employers and other tertiary sector providers."