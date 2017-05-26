Fatal crash in Maungatapere, Whangarei District

Friday, 26 May, 2017 - 11:01

Police are in attendance at a crash involving a truck and another vehicle just west of the intersection at Otaika Valley Road and Cemetery Road, Maungatapere.

One person has died as result of the crash.

Cordon’s are in place and SH15 is closed until further notice.

The Serious Crash Unit is attending and Police advise motorists to avoid the area if possible.

- Inspector Wayne Ewers, Northland Road Policing Manager.