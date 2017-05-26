Victoria research supports success in job interviews

Friday, 26 May, 2017 - 11:28

Research from Victoria University of Wellington’s Language in the Workplace Project team is helping skilled migrants succeed in job interviews, by contributing to the development of a new web resource.

The resource was produced by the Settlement Unit at the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employability (MBIE) and informed by Victoria’s Workplace Communication Programme for Skilled Migrants. It features real-life examples of New Zealand interview scenarios and suggests which responses are more effective, and why.

Nicky Riddiford, course coordinator of the Skilled Migrant Programme, says that many New Zealand employers use a form of job interview that new migrants may find unfamiliar, making it difficult for them to present themselves well even if they are highly skilled in their professions.

"Our research looks at real interactions in New Zealand workplaces and is designed specifically for real-world application. We are delighted to contribute to a resource that can help migrants settle and find work in their new country."

Anne-Marie Masgoret, the Settlement Unit’s Manager Strategy Planning and Products, describes the resource as an outstanding example of what can be achieved when government agencies and academic researchers collaborate.

"This is not just a well-designed piece of communication, it is also informed by evidence-based research. This is a positive step towards making sure that New Zealand employers benefit fully from the skills and experience that skilled migrants bring with them and that the migrants themselves find fulfilling and satisfying employment."

The resource, Succeeding in job interviews, is hosted on the government’s New Zealand Now website and was launched at the Asia-Pacific Language for Specific Purposes and Professional Communication Association Conference, hosted at Victoria. Also available on the website is a downloadable resource for migrant job seekers written by Nicky Riddiford that provides further exercises and examples to help them to succeed in job interviews in New Zealand.

Nicky Riddiford has also been awarded a Rotary Club of Wellington Community Paul Harris Fellowship, which acknowledges the success of the Skilled Migrants Programme. She was presented the award by New Zealand Prime Minister the Right Honourable Bill English.