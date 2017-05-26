Dog owners warned after penguin killed on Wellington's waterfront

|
The bloody death of a little blue penguin on Wellington’s waterfront last night serves as a salutary warning for people who have dogs - keep your dog on a leash.
That’s the message from Wellington City Councillor Peter Gilberd, who holds the Council’s Natural Environment Portfolio.
"This was a really sad and unfortunate incident - it’s a stark reminder of the need to keep all dogs on a leash, especially in our coastal areas.
"A lot of people wouldn’t realise that we have little blue penguins roosting right in the middle of Wellington - but it’s a happy fact of life. Unfortunately most dogs will naturally see a little blue penguin as prey - and if a dog is off-leash then it’ll kill a penguin in a couple of seconds - before anybody can do anything.
"People should use the city’s dog parks to provide off-leash exercise."
Cr Gilberd says identity of the person with the dog is unknown. "In theory the City Council or DoC could prosecute the owner if they were identified - but I think it is very important for the community to know why dogs should be on leashes - to stop this kind of thing happening in the first place."
