Greenhouse gas emissions decline

Friday, 26 May, 2017 - 13:43

The latest Greenhouse Gas Inventory shows gross emissions have remained stable since 2003 and declined in 2015 as New Zealand is becoming more carbon efficient, says Climate Change Minister Paula Bennett.

"Domestic greenhouse gas emissions have stabilised while our economy and population continue to grow. Between 1990 and 2015 the emissions intensity of the economy decreased by 35.9%, indicating the economy is becoming more carbon efficient," says Mrs Bennett.

"We are constantly updating the science to get a more accurate picture of our emissions profile. The most recent inventory shows gross emissions were 0.1% lower in 2015 compared with 2014, and that we are in a better position to meet our 2020 targets.

"It’s also pleasing to see significant emissions reductions in the waste sector. Emissions were below 1990 levels for the third year in a row due to ongoing improvements in the management of solid waste disposal and increased recycling. It shows we are on the right track but we’ll need to continue our work programme to ensure we meet our ambitious 2030 Paris Agreement target.

"Budget 2017 included an additional $4 million to provide costed, tested and modelled policy options, we are reviewing the Emissions Trading Scheme to ensure it is fit for purpose, and we have asked the Productivity Commission to do a major report on how we can reduce our emissions while keeping our economy growing."

The Ministry for the Environment’s New Zealand annual Greenhouse Gas Inventory 1990-2015 is an official statistic and part of New Zealand’s international reporting obligations under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. The full report can be accessed here.