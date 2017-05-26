Kaitaia soldier revelling in Middle East role

Friday, 26 May, 2017 - 14:42

One of the reasons Ari Busby joined the New Zealand Army was to travel and he has got his wish, working with a multinational contingent in the Sinai Peninsula.

Originally from Awanui in Kaitaia, Lance Corporal Busby is part of the 34-member New Zealand Defence Force engineering contingent that was sent to the Sinai Peninsula in January to enhance security at the Multinational Force and Observers’ (MFO) South Camp.

"Our main focus has been improving the security of the main gate at South Camp, which has involved some very long, hot and tiring days," said Lance Corporal Busby, a carpenter from the 2 Engineer Regiment.

"It has been a challenge to stay focused when you work long hours in temperatures that hit a high of 42 degrees. But it has been rewarding to see the steady progress in our work."

Working in the MFO had given him opportunities to make new friends from countries like Fiji, the United States, the Czech Republic and Uruguay, he said.

"There are plenty of opportunities to engage with personnel from other countries, like sports or pizza nights. It really depends on what your preference is."

Lance Corporal Busby was 19 and two years out of Kaitaia College when he enlisted in February 2011.

"I joined because I wanted to make something good of myself and to make my family proud. I also wanted to travel," he said.

He trained as a carpenter after completing basic training and has been deployed to the South Pacific three times.

"I have been on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions to Vanuatu and Fiji. In 2015, I took part in Exercise Tropic Twilight in Penrhyn in the northern Cook Islands, where we built a new fuel plant and fixed schools and other small buildings on the atoll."

Lance Corporal Busby has revelled in the experiences he has had in the six years he has been in the Army.

"I’ve had opportunities to help those in need, together with my brothers in the Army. I’ve also done a lot of travel."