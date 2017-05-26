Council awards its roading maintenance and professional services contracts

Friday, 26 May, 2017 - 14:44

Clutha District Council has awarded its roading maintenance contract (worth $17.5m) to SouthRoads Ltd.

SouthRoads Ltd has successfully held the roading maintenance contract in the past, although has not had it for the past six years.

Council operates a road network of about 3,003km, of which 833km are sealed and 2,070km unsealed.

This contract will cover work such as routine maintenance, grading, metalling, pavement repairs, street cleaning, culvert work, vegetation control and sign maintenance.

Three tenders were received for this significant contract, which is Council’s largest contract, with SouthRoads Ltd winning it with a tender price of $17.5m for three years. This is 1.8% above the estimate for this contract.

Dean Elder, Regional Manager Otago SouthRoads, said SouthRoads had maintained a significant presence in the Clutha District for the past 20 years and was looking forward to working with the Council and local community to help maintain and develop the district in a successful partnership.

Council also received two tenders for its roading professional services contract. This contract was awarded to Stantec (previously known as MWH) for $1.9 million for three years - which is 31% below the estimate.

Stantec is the current holder of the contract and has successfully carried out this work for Council for many years.

The contract involves the provision of consultancy services primarily for roading work like bridge inspections, preparation of contracts and supervision of contracts and may be extended to also include water services projects such as design of pipeline renewals.

Stantec’s Managing Director Mark Bruzzone said the company was delighted to continue its partnership with Council and the local community.

"We recognise that safe and efficient transportation networks are key to the prosperity of the communities we live in, which is why this opportunity to again work side by side with the Council, is really exciting for Stantec."

Council’s Service Delivery Group Manager Jules Witt said it was satisfying to have both contracts awarded, one nearly at the same price as our estimates and the other significantly under.

"Council has had a good working relationship with both these companies in the past and we are looking forward to more high quality work being successfully undertaken during the next three years."