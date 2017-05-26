Arrest made in relation to Rangiora Mini Mart aggravated robbery

Friday, 26 May, 2017 - 14:46

Manawatu Police have arrested and charged a 17-year-old male in relation to the aggravated robbery at the Rangiora Mini Mart on 9 December 2016.

The male is set to appear in the Palmerston North District Court later today.

Police are still looking to locate several other offenders who were also involved in the robbery.

"We are determined to identify and arrest anyone involved in any violent offending," says Manawatu Acting Area Commander Dave White.

"Those responsible need to know that while we may not catch them immediately, we do not forget these offences and we will work long and hard to get the justice our victims deserve."

Anyone with information that could assist Police with their inquiries is asked to please call the Palmerston North Police Station on (06) 351 3600.

Alternatively, information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.