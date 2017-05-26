Police seeking to identify deceased woman found yesterday in Ranui

Friday, 26 May, 2017 - 15:21

Waitakere Police are seeking to identify a woman who was found deceased in Ranui yesterday morning.

The woman was found just after 4.30am on Thursday, on the corner of Luanda Drive and Swanson Road.

Her death is not suspicious and will be referred to the Coroner.

Police have not been able to identify the woman and enquiries to do this have continued since early yesterday.

Despite extensive efforts, she has not been identified and as a result, Police have not been able to locate and notify the woman’s family.

As a very last option, Police are releasing a photo of a large and distinctive tattoo of red roses on the woman’s right calf.

Anyone who may recognise the woman is asked to contact the Waitakere Police immediately on 09 839 0600.