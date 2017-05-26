Government budget to boost schools and early education by $1.5b

Friday, 26 May, 2017 - 16:05

Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey says Government’s boost to education funding is a significant investment in the future of Waimak children.

"Budget 17 is directly benefitting our community by providing our children with the education that they deserve. Schools at all levels will be receiving funding to support the growing number of local students," Doocey said.

Doocey said the increased funding would target role growth and focus on delivering results for the most at-risk students and those in need of additional and specialist services.

"I visit our schools regularly and there are growing school rolls all over the Waimak. The announcement of increased operating funding will be well received in Waimakariri," Doocey said.

"All our children should have the opportunity to receive the best education possible and this Government is working hard to help schools and early learning services provide those opportunities."