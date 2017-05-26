Should a thriving central city be one of NPDC’s focus areas?

Friday, 26 May, 2017 - 16:24

Reinforcing New Plymouth as a destination for leisure, events and cultural activities is the aim of the proposed Central City top 10 Focus Area - and New Plymouth District Council wants residents to have their say.

"Our goal is to have a retail and cultural hub that lures local, national and international visitors alike," says Councillor Alan Melody.

"This will in turn bring jobs and business opportunities, supporting ongoing economic growth in our district."We’ll be starting the discussion on the Council’s Facebook page and encouraging people to fill in our survey so they can share their thoughts on the issue."

The survey is online at newplymouthnz.com/Top10 - everyone who fills it in goes in the draw to win an iPad!

Councillor Shaun Biesiek says New Plymouth’s central city has been the business, social and cultural hub of Taranaki for more than 170 years.

"When it’s pumping, everyone is better off. Businesses prosper, creating new jobs, and shoppers come for a wider range of goods, services and have a great time," he says.

"Visitors have a more exciting stay and are more likely to return or recommend New Plymouth as a destination.

"The Lonely Planet global accolade is driving a wave of publicity that is benefiting our retail sector and keeping the tills ringing. But it needs our help to sustain this vitality for future generations.

"Visitor and shopping trends are changing. We’ve all seen empty shops, the growing trend of buying online and competition from big retail hubs such as The Valley. It’s a sign the Central City needs to seize new opportunities and be more creative.

"Examples of being more creative include the Utopia Multimedia Festival in March, putting in lighting to accentuate art in the Huatoki Plaza and support for heritage conservation, such as funding earthquake-proofing of the old TSB Bank and the Hookers Building.

The Council is working with the Taranaki Chamber of Commerce and the Business and Retailers Association (BARA) to create opportunities during big events that bring a surge in visitors - for instance, entertainers and buskers in the Central City during WOMAD.

When a cruise ship visited earlier this year, shops opened on Sunday and had German translations in their windows.

Other opportunities in the year ahead include the All Blacks match against Argentina, the Shop Local and Spring promotions, Art in the Street, the Running of the Bulls and the Taranaki International Arts Festival.

"When Yusuf-Cat Stevens plays here in December, we’ll help retailers with a market day when food, entertainment and great shopping will take over Devon Street," says Mr Melody.

"We’re also devising a summer programme including a Festival of Laughs, starring top comedians, to run alongside the Festival of Lights, a bike race and a skateboarding competition."

Adds Mr Biesiek: "Our support for heritage buildings has helped create the West End Precinct, which fans out from the renovated White Hart Hotel to include boutique shops, businesses and upmarket bars and eateries.

"Down the track, we’re looking at free wi-fi so people can stay connected while shopping, browsing and dining."