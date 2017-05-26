State Highway 63 Wye River Bridge re-opens

Friday, 26 May, 2017 - 16:54

The Wye River bridge on the alternate South Island state highway route in the Wairau Valley has re-opened to traffic, following urgent work carried out this week to repair damage sustained when the bridge was struck by a truck last Sunday (May 21).

NZ Transport Agency Earthquake Recovery Manager Steve Mutton says crews have worked hard all week to get the job done, ensuring reliable access will remain for those using the alternate state highway route from Picton to Christchurch.

"We know how crucial this link is, especially with winter on the horizon. Crews have worked through the week to build additional foundational support for the bridge deck, and we can now safely allow all vehicles to use the bridge with a speed restriction of 30km/h.

"We will be carrying out a permanent repair to the bridge, but in the meantime, our structural engineers have advised that the work done this week has returned it to a condition where all traffic can safely use the bridge at low speeds.

"We’d like to thank everyone using this route for their patience over the past week while the river ford was in use."

Mr Mutton says that further investigation is necessary before the final bridge repair plan is completed.