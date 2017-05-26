Dunedin Police looking for Vincent Clayton

Friday, 26 May, 2017 - 19:31

Dunedin Police are looking for Vincent Clayton and are urgently seeking information on his whereabouts.

Clayton had been detained at Wakari Hospital and escaped from the hospital just after 2:00pm.

Clayton was last seeing wearing a camouflage thermal with a black t-shirt on top and black jeans.

Clayton is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information or possible sightings is asked to call Police immediately on 111.

Police remind the public that anyone who assists a person who is avoiding Police is likely to come to Police attention.

Information can be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.