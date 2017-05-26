Christchurch Police looking for missing boy

Friday, 26 May, 2017 - 19:41

Christchurch Police are looking for 13-year-old Alexander Donaldson who has been reported missing.

He was last seen at 3:30 this afternoon at Broomfield Common.

Police have concerns for his welfare as Alex is autistic.

Alex is 5"3, solid build with brown shoulder length wavy hair.

He is wearing navy track pants, a dark top and maroon hoodie.

Alex is likely to be carrying a grey and purple backpack.

Any sightings or information should be reported immediately to 111, referencing P029640229.