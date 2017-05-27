Fatal crash in West Auckland

Saturday, 27 May, 2017 - 07:17

One person died in Massey, West Auckland early this morning after a crash on Royal Road, where a car collided with a taxi.

The crash happened about 3.45am.

One person died in the crash and a second person has critical injuries and is currently in hospital.

The taxi driver received minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Serious Crash Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash and no further information is available at this time.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area this morning, while crash investigators complete the scene examination.