Fatal crash in Christchurch

Saturday, 27 May, 2017 - 00:42

One person has died as a result of a crash in Mairehau, Christchurch.

The crash happened shortly after 10pm tonight on Kelly’s Road.

One person died in the crash and a second person has received serious injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Police are currently in the process of notifying the families of those involved and no further comment will be made overnight.