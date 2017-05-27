Saturday, 27 May, 2017 - 12:15

Owners of menacing dogs urged not to miss out on free de-sexing offer Council is worried that owners of menacing dogs that could qualify for the free de-sexing programme currently on offer are leaving things until the last minute and may miss out.

Under proposed changes to the Dog Control Act all dogs (male and female) that are classified as menacing due to their breed, type or behaviour will need to de-sexed (neutered or spayed).

Ruapehu Compliance Team Leader Brenda Ralph said that the funding for the free de-sexing will definitely end at the end of June.

"If qualifying dog owners do not take advantage of the free de-sexing offer by then they will end up paying out of their own pocket when the amended Dog Control Act comes into force," she said.

"Council has sent out 52 vouchers for free de-sexing to owners of known menacing dogs that can be redeemed at one of Ruapehu’s three veterinary clinics."

"So far only four have been redeemed."

Mrs. Ralph said that council was quite surprised at the slow uptake so far.

"In speaking to some of the dog owners of known menacing dogs who were sent a voucher for the free de-sexing of their dog they thought there was still plenty of time left to use them."

"What people need to remember is that they need to book the procedure in with one of the three participating Ruapehu vets."

"They may find that they are caught up in a last minute rush of owners trying to get their dog fixed and miss out."

"In addition to the significant cost savings, having your dog de-sexed has a number of other benefits for both them, the owner and society."

"These include the dog being; less susceptible to disease, healthier and living longer, less likely to want to roam, and being more social and fitting into society better."

"We would urge anyone with a council free de-sexing voucher to act quickly and contact their preferred local vet to ensure they don’t miss out and end up paying out of their own pocket," said Mrs. Ralph.