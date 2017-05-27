Police seeking offender Michael John Hughes

Saturday, 27 May, 2017 - 11:46

South Island Police is seeking Michael John Hughes who is wanted to arrest for a number of theft charges.

The 36-year-old is believed to be armed and is considered dangerous.

Hughes has a distinctive tattoo of a fist on the right side of his face.

Police believe he is in the South Island, travelling in a stolen Subaru Impreza station wagon, registration number AUP920.

Hughes has committed offences in Blenheim, Christchurch, Oamaru, and Dunedin.

Members of the public should not approach him.

Any sightings should be reported immediately to 111.