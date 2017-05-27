Police appealing for sightings of missing man in Porirua

Saturday, 27 May, 2017 - 15:51

Kapiti-Mana Police are looking for 49-year-old John Griffen.

He is likely to be in the Keneperu/Porirua area and Police have concerns for his welfare.

He is approximately 187cm tall and of solid build.

He is wearing a black top, black jeans and black gumboots.

Anyone who may have seen anyone fitting this description is asked to call Police immediately on 111.