Fatal crash in Tasman on SH60, near Motueka

Saturday, 27 May, 2017 - 13:50

One person is dead and another has serious injuries after a crash on SH 60, Coastal Highway Motueka.

The crash, which involved two cars, happened shortly before midday today near Moana Road.

Police Serious Crash Unit is currently at the scene.

The victim with serious injuries, will be flown to hospital by helicopter.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area, and diversions are in place.