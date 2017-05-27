Motorists advised to drive with caution on Tamaki Drive

Saturday, 27 May, 2017 - 19:56

Motorists in Auckland are being asked to avoid Tamaki Drive due to possible flooding.

A king tide is expected this evening with the peak of the tide at 8.45pm.

This event may cause flooding on Tamaki Drive and motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible or take alternative routes.

Police and roading contractors will be on site monitoring the situation and may close the road if conditions are deemed unsafe.

Motorists are asked to be patient and drive to the conditions.