Powerball player from Thames wins $27 million

Saturday, 27 May, 2017 - 21:33

A Powerball player from Thames will be fizzing with excitement after winning $27.3 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Martina Four Square and Lotto in Thames and is made up of $27 million from Powerball First Division and $333,333 from Lotto First Division.

This is the fourth largest Powerball win ever in the history of the game.

Two Lotto players from Orewa and Porirua will also be celebrating tonight after winning $333,333 each with Lotto First Division.

The winning Lotto tickets were sold at Grand Superette in Orewa and Morere Four Square in Porirua.

Meanwhile, a Strike player also won $600,000 with Strike Four tonight. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Chartwell Food Centre and Lotto in Auckland.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.